The model and stylist Pelayo Díaz recalled on the island of Survivors one of the more traumatic times of your lifethe brief period in which he lost his partner, the designer David Delfín and his friend Bimba Bosé, both killed because of cancer.

It was Terelu Campos that began the conversation, remembering that the designer He made a “tribute” imitating the television moment of The fields in which she came out a baton.

“What a beautiful tribute David Delfín made me! I have seen your face and I have agreed that this tribute in MálagA It was a pass. Shock that I also start crying, “Terelu said, while Pelayo began to get excited.

“It is that the two best friends left the same year of cancer,” Pelayo recalled, before Terelu’s statement: “And what the two peeled …”.

“I always think that, within all how horrible that happened to them, that being better friends and going at the same time, together, of the same disease. One could not be without the other“Pelayo reflected, who in addition to David Delfín’s couple was also a very friend of Bimba Bosé.

In 2017 Bimba Bosé and David Delfín diedwhose close friendship and collaboration was more than known.

Bimba Bosémodel, singer and muse of the designer, died on January 23, 2017 At 41, after three years of fighting breast cancer which extended to other organs.

Just five months later, on June 3, 2017, David Delfín, creator of the brand Davidelfin, died at 46 in Madrid, a victim of brain cancer diagnosed a year earlier.