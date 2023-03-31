Ricardo Peláez’s time at Chivas has been an absolute horror. The sports director was signed with the task of leading the club back to the top of the Liga MX, however the opposite happened. During his time, the club was the laughingstock of the bulk of Mexican soccer, also remembering that in his first market, Ricardo spent 50 million dollars signing soccer players, practically none of whom are on the squad today.
This summer Peláez Linares was separated from Chivas by Amaury Vergara who opted to give him control of the Fernando Hierro club and, without the team being wonderful, it is a fact that there is progress within the club in terms of what the footballers do , many of it being well above what they did at the time with Ricardo in command. Thus, the TUDN analyst today stated that during his management, even higher income was offered as long as the player gave results.
Ricardo pointed out that one of the formulas drawn up by his board to try to get a better performance from the bulk of the squad was to offer cheap prices to those players who met their goals. It was, of course, prizes unrelated to what was agreed in the contracts of the entire campus. However, not even these additional bonuses allowed the club to be seen at least as a team worthy of competing in some semester of the Peláez era.
#Peláezs #measure #worked #Chivas #squad
