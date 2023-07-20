Jose Pelaez, presenter of ‘El gran chef: famosos’, spoke with Jesús Alzamora on his YouTube channel about various topics and inevitably touched on the premise of the success achieved by the Latina culinary reality show. In the interview for the program ‘La lengua’, the entertaining presenter referred to the continuity of his program on the screens after the end of the second season, which is still on the air. He has things clear and, for fans who follow the gastronomic competition, it could mean not so happy news.

Does José Peláez have a rivalry with other TV hosts?

The arrival of Jose Pelaez to open TV meant a change that had not been seen on the screens for years. A new figure came to the ranks of Latina and the public took it in the best way. Given the success of ‘The great chef’, some might think that there is some kind of rivalry with other drivers who for years were figures of the av channel. San Felipe.

“Like people try to face everyone, right? Who is better? Who does their job better? “They should put this one” (people say). When everyone is happy with what they have, “clarified the driver in the interview space and made it clear that he has no discrepancies with his colleagues.

Will ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ have a third season?

From the comments that are seen on social networks, it could be said that ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ has meant a proposition that caused many people to retune the TV. Some even ask that after the end of the second season, a third be made. However, his own Pelaez He referred to the subject and gave some light on what could happen with the program.

“I have been perfectly aware from the beginning that this project lasts the number of months that it will last, because from the beginning we established that it would last the seasons that it is lasting. (On whether the program’s stay on TV could be extended) Yes, but no. How can I tell you, I know that rest is very important. I am aware that the month that is set in my contract is ending and, for me (it is a) ‘we will talk until next year‘”, explained the driver of Latina.

How does Peláez prepare before each episode of ‘The Great Chef’?

The Latina presenter usually shares part of his day with all his followers. It is so that on one occasion he shared his routine before starting with the recordings of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

“Brush my teeth with the hand I don’t normally use, drink a full glass of water, read a meditation from my Stoic journal, write three pages in my journal, run a bit to activate the body,” he explained.

What ‘plate’ did Katia Palma put on Peláez?

Pelaez He is in charge not only of conducting the Latina program, but also accompanies celebrities in each process of preparing their dishes. However, for some of them, this means a distraction that could work against them. For this reason, Katia Palma had no better idea than to put a ‘sheet’ on the presenter.

“Yeah, cool all your laughter and everything, but no. There are times when one gets stressed. So I ask you to please stop,” said the actress. “Elegant ‘Robotin’ comes and starts talking to me and I think I’ve sent him far away,” she added, creating a fun moment.

