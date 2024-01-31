After the arrival of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' in 2023, the reality 'This is war' has looked for a way to keep its audience loyal due to competition in schedules. It is undeniable that Latina's reality show is a resounding success, backed by hundreds of comments on social networks, so at the time, the format of Pro TV tried to integrate a cooking segment, but viewers were not completely convinced.

Now, a little over a week ago, the 2024 season of the physical competition space premiered and Mariana Ramírez del Villar, producer of the aforementioned reality show, surprised with her statements regarding Latina's gastronomic proposal. Regarding these expressions, he himself José Peláez came out to respond, in the middle of the press conference for his program.

What did Mariana Ramírez say about 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

In 2024, the reality show 'EEG' celebrates 12 years on air and on January 23, it premiered its new summer season, with which they surprised the public with the incorporation of Katia Palma and Cristian Rivero, who were part of Latina for several years and now return to the screens of América TV.

The media were attentive to the presentations of the 'warriors' and 'fighters'later the presenters of the competition format gave some statements, as did Mariana Ramírez del Villar, producer of 'This is war' and Pro TV, who spoke about the competition with 'The great chef'.

“'The Great Chef' has an absolutely different format from ours and it is a different audience from ours. Saving the distance, let's say that it is quite far from the results of 'This is war'”, he declared to La República.

Did Peláez respond to the 'EEG' producer?

Latina is about to premiere the new season of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2', a version in which celebrities will compete in pairs, which is why the characters in this edition spoke with the media. One of them was the charismatic Jose Pelaezhost of the program, and referred to the statements of the producer of 'This is war', Mariana Ramírez del Villar.

“For us, it will always be a great honor that anyone is interested in what we do here. If the competition is interested and talks about what we do, it means that what we do is relevant. And the truth is that that makes you feel very grateful“he said at the beginning.

In addition, he stated to our media that he is focused on doing his job well, beyond seeing how the competition is doing: “In general, we are very grateful for everything that is happening around the program, but we are also very committed to doing our job well. That is what I try to do, mainly, concentrate on doing my job as best as possible” .

