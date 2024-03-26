On screens and when cameras are turned off, Jose Pelaez He captivates with his charisma, wherever he goes. The brand new host of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' led the press conference for the new season of the reality show, called 'The Restaurant'. He told details of what will come in this edition, which will open the doors of the most famous kitchen on Peruvian TV to receive his beloved 'chefcitos' as his main diners. Likewise, he talked about his recent wedding with Alejandra de la Flor and plans, now as spouses. In addition, he referred to the arrival of figures from programs such as 'EEG' and 'Combat' to the gastronomic space.

—'The great chef' returns with 'the restaurant', tell us what's new this season…

—With 'The Great Celebrity Chef: The Restaurant', we thought of creating a revolutionary concept: becoming the first restaurant in the world where its cooks don't know how to cook: how do you like that idea?

-Very interesting…

—Would you go to a restaurant where the cooks don't know how to cook?

—I would love it, honestly..

—Ha, ha, ha, ah, well, we are going to invite you one day, but at your own risk. If you get sick, it's up to you.

—But another thing about the program is that it is going to be on the air for one year. How do you see the evolution of the format?

-Happy happy, When we start with all this madness, try not to go in with too many expectations and just flow with life. and let myself be surprised. We simply began this television experience with the best of intentions and with the desire to always do the best possible. And really everything that has happened around 'The Great Chef' is impressive. This program has surprised us in many ways and never stops surprising us, it really makes me very happy to be part of this wonderful universe (the cooking reality show).

—On the other hand, I would also like to congratulate you because you recently married your partner Alejandra de la Flor. How do you feel in this new stage?

—How nice, thank you for learning my wife's name, I appreciate it (joking). Truly happy. I am in a very beautiful moment in every sense and she is a wonderful person, whom I love very much and who empowers me a lot. We are living a great adventure together and, well, I wanted to take it to the next level, to get married, and It makes me very happy to feel that we are going to share our entire life together.

José Peláez and Alejandra de la Flor were married in Miraflores by civil means. Photo: Instagram/José Peláez

—Regardless of having gotten married, have you talked about the possibility of having children at any point?

—Yes, well, and that is always a possibility, everything will come in its own time and time.

—You have a podcast, the program and also your partner. How do you divide your time?

-Well, I try to be organized, I try to be a disciplined person and not party too much, I see little of my friends. I try to give my time mainly to my family and find a balance between family and work. I definitely think the thing that has been reduced the most is the time I see my friends, but yeah, I try to do all the other things I did and do them well.

—Soon 'At the bottom there is room' will be released again and they will be at the same time. Do you consider them to be strong competition?

—Well, the truth is that we always focus on what we do, we focus on what we do here and it is something that I will never tire of repeating. Not only here, when they ask me about things that revolve around 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', but in my life too. We try to do the best possible, to look for new things, to surprise. You can do this, nightly formats that we really enjoy. Now it has occurred to us, well, to bring an audience and create a restaurant, so that is one of the things I like most about being here, in Latina, which is a channel that allows us to experiment a lot and never stop creating. Really, I try to just focus on our thing.

—In the recent season they had Austin Palao, Jota Benz, Angie Arizaga; now Gino Asseretto joins. They were known for participating in 'This is war'. How do you feel the change in people's perception of them, who perhaps were pigeonholed as 'reality kids'?

-Well, Here, in 'The Great Chef', we try to create a very diverse universe, as is life itself and well, not all of us are golden nuggets to make everyone happy, just as they say.. We try to bring actors, actresses, people who come from reality shows, from the world of driving, musicians, singers. I mean, It really makes us happy to seek diversity a lot, also people who live only on the internet. There is criticism for everyone, for me, for my work, for absolutely everything, but we try to focus mainly on our work.

—The affection that the public has for you is undeniable: have they offered you any projects outside of 'The Great Chef'?

—We always talk about projects, but 'The Great Chef' really makes me very happy. At this moment, as long as the program exists, at the moment, no project catches my attention. Not only for that, but because it makes me very happy and also takes up a lot of my time. So, there's like a big balance there, between the work that makes me happy and the fact that it doesn't allow me to do much more than this job. At the moment I try to focus mainly on 'The Great Chef'.

