The fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ began with surprises for its followers. Thus, in the first episode it was announced that Pelaez would have some “replacements” in the next programs, this caused various users to worry about the future of Latina’s beloved driver. However, now the presenter himself published a video on his social networks to confirm his departure from the cooking reality show and also explained the important reason for this.

Why will Peláez leave hosting ‘The Great Chef’?

José Peláez made a video to give the reasons why he will step away from his role as the main figure of the Latina cooking show. He explained that he will not be in the country because You want to fulfill one of your greatest personal dreams. In addition, he thanked the reality production team and the channel for allowing him to make this pendant and, of course, he called on his followers so that they can understand his absence on the screens, which will only be temporary.

“I have something to tell you. After 130 episodes of ‘The Big Chef: Celebrities’, I won’t be around for a few days and I have mixed feelings. As many of you know, one of my greatest passions is getting to know the world through marathons. For a long time I had been preparing to run the Chicago Marathon, one of the most important marathons in the world and it happens only once a year. It is for this reason that I will not be on the program for a few days“he explained.

Who will replace Peláez in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

In the preview of ‘The Great Chef’, presented last Tuesday, October 10, it was revealed who will be the replacement for Jose Pelaez in the program. On this occasion, Natalia Salas will take over from the presenter that everyone already knows. However, she will not be the only one, since over the next few days the names of the characters who will take the place of the running content creator on social networks will be revealed.

