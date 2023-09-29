In the recent edition of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, a double elimination was carried out for the first time in all the seasons of the format. It is so Sirena Ortiz and Rocky Belmonte They said goodbye to the program forever in a very emotional moment, in which even the host José Peláez himself broke down. The charismatic presenter of Latina had some words for the contestants who left the program: “They left a nice mark“In addition, he thanked the former ‘Fantastic’ figure for having agreed to travel from Mexico and be part of the project.

“I have had a lot of fun with everyone, I am leaving very happy. “Thanks to the production for allowing me to be on the program.”said the young actress before leaving the kitchen. For her part, Rocky did not miss the opportunity to tell how the reality show allowed her to reach young audiences: “After so many years I return to my country and this program made the children in their homes be with me, greet me on the street, ask me for photos. With this program I remembered what I did, it was a family (program)”he expressed.