Jose Pelaezthe charismatic presenter of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, surprised everyone when a few days ago he announced that he would be absent from hosting Latina’s reality show. After this, many of his followers became concerned because they believed this was going to be permanent; However, in a recent publication, the radio host also announced that he is back and we will soon see him again on the screens in his role as host.

Why did Peláez leave hosting ‘The Great Chef’?

The main face of the reality show ‘The Great Chef’ announced that some figures will replace him as host, as he explained that he had a pending dream to fulfill. The ‘Mañana te telling you’ actor commented that he had to travel abroad for the Chicago Marathonsince he is an athlete and a lover of running, as shown on social networks and his podcast.

Will Peláez return to host ‘The Great Chef’?

José Peláez made an announcement, this Thursday, October 12, that will excite and fill his followers and viewers with joy. ‘The great chef’. The new Latina presenter posted several photographs of his stay in Chicago, in the United States, and revealed that he is already heading to Lima to continue his activities on TV.

“(The) end of a trip that was long in coming, but that gave beautiful surprises. An incredible race that gave me the best time of my life, that allowed me to enjoy with great friends and witness the incredible feat of the ‘Chicago bimarathoner’ in an unexpected way that will remain in my memory forever. I’m leaving tonight for Lima recharged and looking forward to returning to ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’“, wrote.