Beijing Express 2023, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta grappling with the very spicy Chutney

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta they were faced with… the Chutneys, a typical Indian dish: typical, of course, but very spicy. During fourth stage of Beijing Express (yesterday on Sky and streaming on NOW, and always available on demand), the travelers had to eat a whole portion, or alternatively their running was halted by a passage in front of a whole pot containing kilos of Chutney to mix for 15 minutes. The Newlyweds Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giuntaduring the previous appointments, have always seemed courageous with the trials based on the most unusual local dishes… this time the Chutney instead put them to a very, very hard test.

Beijing Express 2023, Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta on the podium. Classification

Federica Pellegrini and Matteo Giunta close the fourth stage of Beijing Express on the podium. The “Newlyweds” couple finish in third place behind the winners Joe Bastianich and Andrea Belfiore (Italian Americans) and to the dueo composed by Carolina Stramare and Barbara Prezia (Mediterranean).

Beijing Express, growing TV ratings for the fourth episode of the Sky reality show

The fourth episode of Beijing Express (a Sky Original production by Banijay Italia) also celebrates in terms of TV ratings. In fact, Sky Uno/+1 and on demand recorded 426,000 average viewers with a 1.7% share, a figure that grew by +5% compared to the homologous episode of the previous season. On social media it was the most commented content of prime-time and the official hashtag #PechinoExpress was, during the airing, in first place in the ranking of Italian Trending Topic, then remaining there throughout the night until Friday morning. when he is still on the podium (Sources: Talkwalker SCR; Trends24.in).

