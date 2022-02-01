Uruguay he plays it, as it happened in Assumptionbefore a renewed and improved Venezuelathanks to the work you have done in a few days Jose Nestor Pekermanthe new coach of the Red wine. The light bluewhich also showed signs of progress with Diego Alonso in command, is bound to win if it wants to be present in Qatar 2022.

The stadium Centenary will receive Venezuelawhich will seek in these three final dates to leave the last position of the playoffs. For this he has returned Solomon Rondon at the best level and, in addition, other talented figures such as Soteldo or Knoll they showed up before bolivia eager to please and lead his country to compete against any rival. Thus, Alonso He left a message of caution ahead of this appointment: “The concern does not have to do with the position but with the rival, the characteristics with the new coach and what we saw in that game with tactical and game variations that they have had and with the motivation after a great performance.

Pekerman, under magnifying glass

On the other hand, the new Uruguayan coach, who got off to a good start after beating Paraguay with a goal from Luis Suarezassured that the stage of the match has focused on the figure of Pekerman in past stages recognized technical: “Undoubtedly, within the analysis that we can make of Venezuela, we have to analyze the coach, which is important because there is only one game with them. Logically we saw games of Joseph (Pékerman) with previous teams to try to decipher that analysis. In addition, each match is a different story and although the past and history count, this one will be different”.

In the rout over The green, Venezuela He stood out above all for the mobility of the most advanced players in his scheme. Soteldo with its diagonals inwards it did a lot of damage and when the spaces grew the verticality of Knoll Y Machis. On the other hand, the midfielder formed by Corner Y Martinez he was reliable. In addition, under sticks will be again Farinezwith the chance to shine once again on an important date.

Green shoots

Nevertheless, Uruguay has reason for optimism. They will once again have their fans, who will practically fill the Centenario, the goalscoring drought was broken, the defensive firmness returned and the debutants met expectations, especially Pellistrithe big bet in eleven. Nunez got on well with Suarez at the tip of the attack and the intention with the ball was much more colorful and effective compared to the last games of Tabarez as selector.