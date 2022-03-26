Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Pékerman will lose weight to face Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Jose Pekerman

Pékerman in his presentation in Venezuela.

Pékerman in his presentation in Venezuela.

The match will be on Tuesday, on the final date of the tie.

See also  Maluma arrives on Amazon Prime: docuseries My selection Colombia 'file' by the artist

Venezuela, the team of José Néstor Pékermannot only was he beaten by Argentina in La Bombonera (3-0), he also lost two of his key pieces for next Tuesday’s duel with Colombia.

Although Vinotinto had a large number of players in danger of missing the duel in Puerto Ordaz, the work during the first half in Buenos Aires was impeccable.

For the second 45 minutes, things changed. With the score against, the Venezuelan defenders were leaving the foot in each closure. As a result, they suffered three warnings in just four minutes.

Losses against Colombia

Joseph Pekerman

Jose Pekerman, DT of Venezuela.

Two of those affected were warned, they are central defender Jhon Chancellor and right back Roberto Rosales.

Pékerman will have to get by without half of his defensive back. He loses two experienced, pack leaders and capos from the rear. It is expected that Christian Makoun, just 22 years old, will be represented by Chancellor, and Ronald Hernández, 24, will be represented by Rosales.

See also  Stopover in Paris - "In Galicia, drug traffickers are more powerful and move more drugs than ever"

FOOTBALL REDACTION

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Pékerman #lose #weight #face #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Taylor Hawkins, drummer for Foo Fighters, dies at 50

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.