Pékerman will lose weight to face Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pékerman in his presentation in Venezuela.
Pékerman in his presentation in Venezuela.
The match will be on Tuesday, on the final date of the tie.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 25, 2022, 10:53 PM
Venezuela, the team of José Néstor Pékermannot only was he beaten by Argentina in La Bombonera (3-0), he also lost two of his key pieces for next Tuesday’s duel with Colombia.
Although Vinotinto had a large number of players in danger of missing the duel in Puerto Ordaz, the work during the first half in Buenos Aires was impeccable.
For the second 45 minutes, things changed. With the score against, the Venezuelan defenders were leaving the foot in each closure. As a result, they suffered three warnings in just four minutes.
Losses against Colombia
Two of those affected were warned, they are central defender Jhon Chancellor and right back Roberto Rosales.
Pékerman will have to get by without half of his defensive back. He loses two experienced, pack leaders and capos from the rear. It is expected that Christian Makoun, just 22 years old, will be represented by Chancellor, and Ronald Hernández, 24, will be represented by Rosales.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
March 25, 2022, 10:53 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pékerman #lose #weight #face #Colombia
Leave a Reply