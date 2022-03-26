Pékerman will lose weight to face Colombia

Venezuela, the team of José Néstor Pékermannot only was he beaten by Argentina in La Bombonera (3-0), he also lost two of his key pieces for next Tuesday’s duel with Colombia.

Although Vinotinto had a large number of players in danger of missing the duel in Puerto Ordaz, the work during the first half in Buenos Aires was impeccable.

For the second 45 minutes, things changed. With the score against, the Venezuelan defenders were leaving the foot in each closure. As a result, they suffered three warnings in just four minutes.

Losses against Colombia

Jose Pekerman, DT of Venezuela.

Two of those affected were warned, they are central defender Jhon Chancellor and right back Roberto Rosales.

Pékerman will have to get by without half of his defensive back. He loses two experienced, pack leaders and capos from the rear. It is expected that Christian Makoun, just 22 years old, will be represented by Chancellor, and Ronald Hernández, 24, will be represented by Rosales.

FOOTBALL REDACTION