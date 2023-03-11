Pékerman, “tempted to direct again in Colombia”: this is what is known

The Argentinian Jose Pekerman He stopped being coach of the Venezuelan soccer team at the gates of the start of the qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, after a cycle that barely lasted 15 months.

“The Venezuelan Football Federation -FVF- officially communicates the termination of the employment relationship with Pascual Lezcano and José Néstor Pékerman,” the organization published, without giving further details.

Pekerman, 73, took command of Vinotinto in November 2021 with the promise of leading a restructuring of soccer in the only country in South America that has never qualified for the World Cup. Lezcano, his agent, held the position of manager of national teams.

Now, with this information, press versions suggest that Pékerman would return to Colombia. This time, supposedly, to manage a team.

(Furthermore: Piqué “bows his head” and acknowledges Shakira’s fame: “He was my partner…”).

Does Pékerman return to Colombia?

According to the program ‘ESPN F Show’, the name of Pékerman would be ringing to reach the Junior of Barranquilla, after the crisis in which the squad recently eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana finds itself.

Although up to now said version has only appeared in the media, said television space summoned its audience to comment on the subject.

At the moment, it seems that the breach of payments and working conditions demanded by Pékerman were the trigger for the break with Venezuela, leading to the coach’s resignation, according to reports published by the Argentine press. However, reports in Venezuela indicate that the cause of the break would have been “irregularities” in Lezcano’s management, which would have been detected in an audit.Pekerman or his team have publicly confirmed any of the versions.

SPORTS

*With AFP

More news