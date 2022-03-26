Sunday, March 27, 2022
Pékerman, protagonist of the memes, after defeat against Argentina

March 26, 2022
memes

Pekerman memes.

The humor in social networks did not wait.

Venezuela lost to Argentina, 3-0, and the memes did not wait. The humor pointed towards the DT José Pékermanwhich directs the Vinotinto, Colombia’s next rival in the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup.

