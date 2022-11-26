Pékerman breaks his silence about what happened to the Colombian National Team in Russia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
José Pékerman and Juan Fernando Quintero
Julio Muñoz. efe
José Pékerman and Juan Fernando Quintero
We take advantage of James Rodríguez by 50%, says the Argentine coach, among other things.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
November 26, 2022, 09:16 A.M.
Four years after Colombia’s last World Cup presentation, after the elimination on the road to Qatar, the memories of the performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 leave mixed emotions among the fans.
The nostalgia for not seeing the national flag in the first Cup on Arab soil has been felt since before the ball rolled.
And now, with the presence as a guest in Qatar of Jose Nestor Pekermanthe coach who led the National Team to its last two performances in the World Cups, the wound seems to be getting worse in the fans.
And more when the Argentine coach decides to talk about Colombia’s last performance in a World Cup.
(You can read: Argentina: scandal in Qatar, they ask to deport a player accused of sexual abuse).
(To James) ‘We made 50% of it’
“We with Colombia in Russia 2018 came with expectations after the previous World Cup and we had very good footballers“, commented Pékerman, in a chat with ‘Ole’, when questioned about Argentina’s debut in the World Cup in Qatar.
Reflecting on the Albiceleste’s defeat against Saudi Arabia, Pékerman said of Colombia: “The previous week Frank Fabra injured his ligaments, and we lost him, James Rodríguez played in the German Cup and had a soleus injury, which is dangerous since it doesn’t give signs if it can be well, and we take advantage of it 50%”.
Then, he added, by way of a hopeful message for the Argentines: “And in that World Cup, we made our debut with Japan, and something unheard of happened to us one minute into the game: a penalty and an expulsion against us. We tried to do everything possible with ten, until we tied, but we ended up losing and won the other two games and finished top of the group. They are experiences.”
SPORTS
More sports news
November 26, 2022, 09:16 A.M.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pékerman #breaks #silence #happened #Colombian #National #Team #Russia
Leave a Reply