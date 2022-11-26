Saturday, November 26, 2022
Pékerman breaks his silence about what happened to the Colombian National Team in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in Sports
0


José Pékerman and Juan Fernando Quintero

Photo:

Julio Muñoz. efe

José Pékerman and Juan Fernando Quintero

We take advantage of James Rodríguez by 50%, says the Argentine coach, among other things.

Four years after Colombia’s last World Cup presentation, after the elimination on the road to Qatar, the memories of the performances in Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 leave mixed emotions among the fans.

The nostalgia for not seeing the national flag in the first Cup on Arab soil has been felt since before the ball rolled.

And now, with the presence as a guest in Qatar of Jose Nestor Pekermanthe coach who led the National Team to its last two performances in the World Cups, the wound seems to be getting worse in the fans.

And more when the Argentine coach decides to talk about Colombia’s last performance in a World Cup.

(To James) ‘We made 50% of it’

Nestor Lorenzo and Jose Pekerman

Photo:

Efe – Archive EL TIEMPO

We with Colombia in Russia 2018 came with expectations after the previous World Cup and we had very good footballers“, commented Pékerman, in a chat with ‘Ole’, when questioned about Argentina’s debut in the World Cup in Qatar.

Reflecting on the Albiceleste’s defeat against Saudi Arabia, Pékerman said of Colombia: “The previous week Frank Fabra injured his ligaments, and we lost him, James Rodríguez played in the German Cup and had a soleus injury, which is dangerous since it doesn’t give signs if it can be well, and we take advantage of it 50%”.

Then, he added, by way of a hopeful message for the Argentines: “And in that World Cup, we made our debut with Japan, and something unheard of happened to us one minute into the game: a penalty and an expulsion against us. We tried to do everything possible with ten, until we tied, but we ended up losing and won the other two games and finished top of the group. They are experiences.”

SPORTS

More sports news

