B.An 83-year-old woman was fatally injured in a robbery on her own door on Tuesday in Peine, Lower Saxony. The police said that two strangers rang the doorbell of the senior citizen and her husband’s apartment in the afternoon. After the 87-year-old man opened the door, the perpetrators reportedly beat him without warning.

They then also beat the 83-year-old woman. She later died of her massive injuries, the police said. The man was also badly injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

The police are looking for the perpetrators and are investigating whether anything has been stolen from the apartment in an apartment building. Witnesses are also wanted.