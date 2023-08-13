When Iga Swiatek loses it’s always a surprise, even if the world number one isn’t last season’s absolute dominatrix. The Pole suffered all week, in the WTA 1000 in Montreal, never showing her best tennis, and against a great Jessica Pegula, seeded n.4, she could not avoid defeat. The American won 6-2 6-7 (4) 6-4 but the match could have peacefully ended in two sets, if the 29-year-old from Buffalo hadn’t wasted everything on 5-4 in the second, when she went to serve for the match. Not bad for Pegula, who didn’t collapse as happened in the past after wasting an opportunity and, on the contrary, made up for Swiatek in turn, who had gone up 4-2, but the American was good at believing it there and hit four games in a row, which stunned the world’s No. 1.

the opponent of the pegula

—

La Pegula, who has already won a 1000m, in Guadalajara, awaits the winner between Elena Rybakina, back from a battle against Kasaktina which ended at 3 in the morning and lasted three and a half, and the Russian from Italy Ludmilla Samsonova, who is playing her first final in a 1000m. For Swiatek some doubts remain: in Canada she was not brilliant in any match, and she had already risked quite a bit against Collins, beyond the score. If she wants to do an encore and defend her title at the US Open, she has to step up, quite a bit, in tone. Normal, in any case: many male and female tennis players are using this tournament precisely to get to the top of their form and dispose of their loads just in view of the New York tournament.