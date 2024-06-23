Berlin (Reuters)

American Coco Gauff, ranked first in the Berlin Tennis Championships, was eliminated from the semi-finals, losing 7-5, 7-6 to her compatriot Jessica Pegula.

The match was stopped due to rain, when Pegula was leading 7-5, 6-6, and she wasted no time when the match resumed, winning four of the last five points to reach her first final on grass courts.

Pegula thus extended her advantage over Gauff, the US Open champion, to 3-1 in direct confrontations.

Pegula (30 years old) will play against Russian Anna Kalinskaya, who defeated Victoria Azarenka, formerly ranked number one in the world, in the other semi-final after three sets.