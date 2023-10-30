Giroud and Leao don’t like the changes, Inter on the contrary win the match when Inzaghi changes two key players. Mourinho disputes the referees and Allegri enjoys Juve who have become very difficult to score. And then Sinner, triumphant in Vienna, and Formula 1, with Verstappen still ahead of everyone in Mexico. Sunday’s themes with deputy director Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Antonino Morici, Federica Cocchi and Gianluca Gasparini.