Genoa – It has never stood still. In the midst of the lockdown a year ago, rather than letting the supplies run out while everything was closed due to the pandemic, he started cooking pizzas for the staff of the Voltri hospital. Every evening he delivered dozens of them, for that one moment away from the suffering of doctors and nurses, engaged in devastating shifts. But he had also thought of his customers. Those of the aperitif, of the early evening, a meeting point that was missing in Pra ‘that was born just close to the epidemic. For them he studied a special packaging for cocktails, thus being able to deliver them home, like pizzas.

Now Manuel Camedda, who had started as a “boy”, it is said in these parts, in the historic pizzeria “Frae Buttin”, which later became “Voglie di Pizza” with him, giving life to the equally historic “Bar Sport” in via Pra ‘, now doubles in Pegli. And it does it to beat the crisis caused by the pandemic year. On 5 July a new pizzeria will be inaugurated, “Craving for Pizza 2” in the heart of the Awakening.

“The year of restrictions has affected the entire commercial fabric – explains Camedda – Many have not been able to reopen, others are on the verge of closing. I thought of the guys who work with me, my family and to start again I decided to increase the volume of the work“.

The new restaurant, which will be takeaway, will open on Pegli’s Aurelia del Risveglio. «It will be a different pizzeria from the one that everyone knows in Pra ‘- explains Manuel Camedda, who together with his brother Loris manages the two pizzerias in the west of Genoa – We will make all take-away specialties, even by the slice. IS an experiment, which does not change our idea of ​​pizza: fresh and top quality ingredients ».

The new pizzeria will open next to the Risveglio ’77 bar, in those corners of the west very beaten in the eighties and which are now coming back to life.

There will also be surprises. “When I opened the pizzeria in Pra ‘I prepared the pizzas calling them by the name of my friends, of the people I had met or of the companies of young people who live in the area », in Pegli everything still needs to be studied. Certainly, however, on July 5th, Cravings for Pizza will also light up upon Awakening, for an even different experience.