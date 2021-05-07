The controversial Pegida movement is now officially an “unconstitutional movement”. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Saxony has changed its classification.

Dresden – The Saxon Office for the Protection of the Constitution is now classifying the xenophobic Pegida movement as a “proven extremist endeavor”. Pegida is now an “indispensable part of the right-wing extremist scene,” said the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Dresden on Friday. Pegida is now an unconstitutional movement. This allows protagonists from the environment to be observed.

Pediga now “proven extremist”: the Office for the Protection of the Constitution sees “ever stronger right-wing extremist orientation”

The movement initially attracted a “heterogeneous audience”, but over the years it “became more and more right-wing extremist”, declared the constitutional protection agency. Over the years, Pegida has become more and more radical both ideologically and verbally.

“Positions are openly propagated in public that are incompatible with the canon of values ​​of the Basic Law of the Federal Republic of Germany,” it said. This includes “that parliamentarism is permanently made contemptible and the rule of law is rejected”. In addition, there are regular contributions with content that is hostile to Jews, Muslims and minorities.

Pegida “hinge between extremists and non-extremists”

The authority also referred to the influence of right-wing extremist organizers and speakers at the events of the alliance, which appears primarily with demonstrations. The movement acts like a “hinge between extremists and non-extremists”.

Correspondingly, the Pegida-Förderverein as well as all extremist protagonists and activities in its environment would now be observed, explained the constitution protection. “Peaceful participants” in the Pegida demos were not the subject of observation.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution also wants to target individual protagonists in the lateral thinking movement in the future. (AFP / fn)