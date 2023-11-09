Pegida leader Edwin Wagensveld tore up a Koran in a courtroom in The Hague on Thursday afternoon. He then walked away from his own trial because he did not think the Public Prosecution Service was impartial. Wagensveld is not on trial for tearing up Qurans, but for insulting Muslims as a group. The Public Prosecution Service demanded a fine of 700 euros for this.

