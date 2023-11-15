“Leeeeeeeeo! You were drunk again last night, you treated me like an animal.” Wearing a golden hat, Ria Valk sang her antique carnival cracker on Tuesday for an enthusiastic audience in the Haarlem Patronaat. ‘Roxanne’, ‘Suzanne’ and ‘Jolene’ were also warmly welcomed by the audience – first names that invite people to roar along. Or how about ‘Mona Lisa’ – the stirring blast-furnace rock of Frank Kraaijeveld.

Pop book And Venus was her name by Paul Onkenhout and John Schoorl. Publisher Xander, 392 pages, € 24.99.

This was the Evening of the Song of Names, a one-off concert with several artists to promote the book And Venus was her name. In the book, John Schoorl and Paul Onkenhout discuss 134 pop songs with a name in the title. Previously the pieces were in de Volkskrant. Many odes to adored women are featured. Little coquettish Katinka is serenaded, Annabel, Angie and Angeline the blonde sex machine. And of course Venus, the mountaintop goddess, burning like a silver flame, who gave the book its name.

<!--iframe--> <!--iframe-->

The name songs mentioned in this article

The writers enjoy describing the real people behind the name songs. Sometimes they don’t want all that attention from the artist. Diana Ayoub went crazy about the press mosquitoes at her school after Paul Anka’s ‘Diana’ became a hit. Jeremy Delle was a high school student who committed suicide in his class and was immortalized in ‘Jeremy’ by Pearl Jam. His parents had to move because they were harassed by Pearl Jam fans.

The names in the name songs are often unrequited loves. And if the woman does show off, she is soon abandoned by the artist or otherwise treated doggedly. A grim story is that of ‘Candy’. Iggy Pop had a relationship with 14-year-old Betsy Mickelsen at the age of 23. He got the minor into drugs, cheated, followed by abortion, theft and the beating. She died young of liver cancer. Her parents hate the singer and his cheerful love song.

Look up Sammy

A song about names doesn’t have to be about love. You can also sing about a miner who is eaten by his colleagues in a collapsed mine shaft (‘Timothy’ by The Buoys). Or you can honor a favorite pet, such as the deceased rat Ben (Michael Jackson) and the Christmas bunny Flappie.

And what about Hardie Kats? He was a Jewish boy who always walked with his head bowed, about which Ramses Shaffy sang: “High Sammy, look up Sammy!” The Nazis murdered 75 of Kats’ relatives. Hence his bowed head, he later said. That gives the optimistic song a different meaning. Katz said of Shaffy: “He couldn’t have captured me better in the song.” Later, Hardie Katz also looked up: he went to work for NASA.

Just like in their previous pop collection The fifth Beatle the book seems to have a strict format, but the writers take great freedom to wander through pop history fresh and cheerful with unexpected perspectives. Name songs in the book are often only vague reasons for something completely different petite history to tell, usually of a tragic nature. Because there is a lot of suffering in the pop world, as it turns out.

Things often end badly for the women sung. Manuela and Claudette have a traffic accident, Patsy and Stan drown. But there are also bright spots: Peggy Sue (Buddy Holly) later became California’s first female plumber.

Also read

Long-haired football player, producer or passer: many were that ‘Fifth Beatle’