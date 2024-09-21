The work stoppage in the Federal Courts has generated million-dollar losses for the entity in the collection of legal services, according to lawyer Gabriel Vidaña, who has an office specializing in amparos. He added that a direct amparo can cost up to 300 thousand pesos, but due to the suspension of work, the work is stopped.

He pointed out that it is difficult to establish a precise amount of losses, but stressed that each issue that does not come in or is on hold is a resource that cannot be collected for now. “The losses are in salaries, office rent, services, because income is down and expenses continue and we have already had a month like this,” he said.

In this capital, a total of close to 5,900 legal cases have been affected by the strike in the Federal Courts located on Mirador Avenue, according to estimates by Adriana Neri, who has led the mobilizations of federal personnel. It is difficult to have a precise figure, since there are cases that are moving forward. She explained that this number is based on the cases that are received, followed up on and concluded in a month of regular work, as well as those that have not been able to be received.

He mentioned that the Federal Courts are of great importance to society, proof of this is that in the first half of this year more than 14,200 cases were resolved in the Courts on Mirador Avenue, this considering only those that are considered ordinary, since there is a total that includes urgent ones, but those are still being attended to.

The number of 14,200 issues per semester establishes an average of 2,350 issues per month, meaning that during the month that the work stoppage will begin tomorrow, which is partial, this is the number of issues that have had to wait to be resolved.

But there are also cases that could not be entered, which are approximately 128 per day, meaning that in 28 days of work stoppage approximately 3,585 have not been entered, which would imply a total of 5,930.

Vidaña said they hope that once activities are resumed they can catch up on paperwork, and that their position has been to support the strike.