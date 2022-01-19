A detailed investigative investigation by journalist Tomer Ganon into Calcalist, the business newspaper of the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, has put the spotlight on the Israeli police. And he revealed that law enforcement agencies would have monitored for years, and without a judicial warrant, individuals in public office and private citizens, not necessarily suspected of crimes. Among the elements kept under control, according to the investigation published yesterday, were mayors suspected of corruption, leaders of the “Black Flag” movement against the then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and activists opposing LGBT rights.

To increase the echo of the news, already thunderous in itself, is “the instrument”. So it is called Pegasus, the sneakiest spyware, the flagship product of the controversial Israeli cyber intelligence company NSO. Which was accused, last summer, in an investigation by a pool of international newspapers, of favoring dictatorships and authoritarian regimes in the spying of dissidents and activists. So much so that the US Department of Commerce decided to put it on the list of companies that threaten its national interests. But the cybersecurity company has always defended itself by arguing that its product is, on the contrary, intended to assist governments in the fight against crime and terrorism. The research conducted and published by Calcalist ends in 2020. Last July, the CEO of NSO stated that the company had chosen “not to operate against Israeli and American telephone numbers”.

If the newspaper were right, today the manager would be wrong. For the time being, according to The Times of Israel, NSO has not denied, in response to the article, that the Israeli police were their clients. But he reiterated that the company is not involved – and therefore cannot be held responsible – in the use of Pegasus by buyers. Israeli Security Minister Omer Bar Lev excludes, based on initial verification, the illegal use of the surveillance practice by the police.