Pegasus Dream Tour is the first game dedicated to the Paralympics, made by the new company of Hajime Tabata (former director of Final Fantasy XV), JP Games.

Available free for mobile systems iOS is Android, naturally boasts the official license of the Paralympic Committee, as well as the support of various athletes, Paralympic and non-Paralympic athletes Holly Robinson (javelin throw specialist) e Yuzuru Hanyu, multiple Japanese skating champion.

Once you have downloaded the game you can create your own “Mine“or as the avatars are called in the game, and you can freely visit the utopian Pegasus City as in a sort of MMO, while participating in a plethora of minigames inspired by the Paralympic disciplines.

The game, as we said before, is free-to-play with the possibility of purchases in the app, the proceeds of which will go in part to charity to the Agitos Foundation, organization dedicated to the development of sports activities for people with disabilities.

Source: Eurogamer.net