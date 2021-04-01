The Spanish automotive is in 2021 anniversary. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the birth of the National Auto Truck Company (Enasa), created in 1946 by the National Institute of Industry (INI), the embryo of which from the following year would be called Pegaso. His birth came from the hand of project of the great factory of Madrid, whose first construction phase was completed in 1955. The new Enasa acquired the facilities and projects of Hispano Suiza in Barcelona, ​​the only survivor of the entire national automobile industry after the Spanish Civil War dedicated to the manufacture of trucks and aviation engines for the Air Force. In this way, the latest Hispano Suiza design truck (called 66-G), went on to become the Pegasus I.

Thus, in 1947, the historic Spanish brand Pegaso was born, taking the name of the horse from Greek mythology, symbol of power and lightness, to become one of the great precursors of Spanish industrialization. From the Catalan facilities came the Pegaso I and the Pegaso II, already with a Z-202 diesel engine, which inherited the modern flat cabin of the Hispano-Suiza 66-D. This peculiar design gave them the nickname ‘cheeks’ and their benefits were record for the time: its maximum authorized weight, with a trailer, was 26,500 kilos, it was capable of climbing slopes of up to 14% and it steered the steering wheel to the right to improve the visibility of the ditch.

Gallery.



The most significant Pegaso-Iveco models in 75 years



In 1952 an electric prototype of the Pegaso II was created, which was never produced but had great virtues for the time. Its electric battery pack guaranteed 900 uses and was charged in just five hours, providing a range of 75 kilometers.

But Pegaso was not only trucks. It also built the most advanced and fastest cars of its time: the Z-102 -which featured a V-8 engine, four-wheel independent suspension and a gearbox on the rear axle, ahead of its time- and Z-103. Although various external factors meant that only 86 were manufactured between 1951 and 1957, becoming pieces of extreme value for collectors.

At that time, diesel had many possibilities and Pegaso began to develop a new, smaller, modern and efficient engine, which would be the heart of a completely new truck designed from the ground up. The Z-207 had a maximum authorized weight of 11,000 kilos and reached more than 90 km / h. Although with just one year of commercialization, in 1960 it was decided to replace it with a less sophisticated and complex to manufacture model. His replacement was the Comet, with two great advantages: it was already proven worldwide and it was cheaper to manufacture. And their presentation was spectacular: 180 Pegaso Comet left the factory together, bound for dealerships throughout Spain. Both models transformed the history of transport in Spain since the new 1080 range would later arrive with the ‘square cabin’ design (1972), which represented a great technological leap. In its four-axle chassis configuration it could reach up to 36 tons in weight and with the 12-liter Pegaso 352 hp engine it was the most powerful truck in Europe.

Although the truck that caused a great impact at the Barcelona Motor Show in 1989 was the SOLO 500, the first ‘concept truck’ of the European industry, which anticipated many of the technologies that we currently enjoy, such as GPS, cameras rear view, proximity radar and other driving aids.

Too Pegaso made a niche for himself in the sports world, participating on several occasions in the Paris-Dakar Rally -based on military versions- and competing in the 1989 and 1990 European Truck Championship. In fact, the 4 victories achieved at the Jarama Circuit in 1990, resulted in the manufacture of a special Troner Jarama series, the brand’s latest model, in 1990.

And in that same year a historic agreement was consolidated: Iveco arrived in Spain, acquiring Enasa, the owner of Pegaso, to produce its first Spanish copy for light transport, the Daily. This model will be produced, until today, in the Valladolid factory -formerly SAVA, acquired by Enasa in 1968-, as well as the Eurocargo, which meant the addition to the range of a version that covered the transport of half loads. Over the next few years, the plant would grow steadily and become internationally renowned. It is currently a pioneer in industry 4.0 and produces the third generation of the Daily, and with natural gas propellant; as well as the first natural gas truck designed for long-distance operations, the Stralis, with a range of 1,600 kilometers.

Likewise, as Pegaso’s DNA is still alive through Iveco, this 2021 its latest S-Way model sports the iconic Pegaso image with a complete customization kit that includes vinyl for the bodywork and plates with the logo, among other details.