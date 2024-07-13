Moscow (WAM)

The UAE Equestrian Team won the bronze medal in the first day of the “javelin” competitions, within the Russian International Championship for Tent Capturing in Traditional Sportswear.

The Russian capital, Moscow, will host the international championship from July 9 to 15, under the supervision of the International Tent Pegging Federation.

Our national team is represented in the championship by 5 knights: Abdullah Mohammed Al Shamsi, Saif Mubarak Al Harthi, Fahad Shanwan Al Shamri, Saif Saeed Al Junaibi, and Mohammed Abdullah Hussein. They participate in several categories, including javelin, sword, and peg in individual, doubles, and team events.

Rashid Al Mazrouei, Head of the Stakes Catching Department at the Equestrian and Racing Federation, confirmed that the javelin competition witnessed strong competition from the participating teams, reflecting the great development witnessed by the game worldwide.

Al Mazrouei explained the importance of participating in international championships to provide the UAE knights with field experience, enhance their capabilities, and develop their skills within the strategic plan to reach the 2026 World Cup.