millions of viewsA man apparently urinating on meat products in Albert Heijn has caused a wave of outrage in right-wing circles. In reality, it is a 'tasteless' joke by a 22-year-old amateur vlogger from Zaandam, he himself confirms. Albert Heijn did not receive any complaints after an internal investigation. In the meantime, the damage has already been done, say fighters against fake news. “An enormous flow of disinformation has started.”