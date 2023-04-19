In December of last year, TVNotas published that the American singer and actor of Mexican descent, Irvin Salinas Martínezbetter known as Pee Weesupposedly He had been married for three years to his manager Pepe Rincón, CEO of PR Management and Ink Entourage (agencies for the management and marketing of artistic and digital talent). Now, former member of the musical group Kumbia Kingsknown to many for the song “My sweet girl”, held a press conference to report that sued for moral damage to the aforementioned magazine.

“After several months, today I decided to take legal action against Notmusa and TVNotas magazine, after a number of statements were made against me and my work team.” Pee Wee, 34, mentioned that this legal process It does so with the aim of never normalizing that any means of communication can speak without evidence or foundations..

At the press conference, accompanied by his lawyer Enrique David Ogaz and his representative Pepe Rincón, Pee Wee could not help but break down in tears when talking about the bullying he has receivedafter the magazine published that he was apparently gay and married.

“I really hope that after all this, people who really experience this type of bullying, at whatever level, because you are chubby, because you are very skinny, because you are gay and for whatever, that raise your voice and defend yourselvesbecause it’s not fair and that’s why we’re also here, to represent those people who are suddenly afraid to defend themselves.”

Through his social networks, the singer thanked his lawyer and work team for all the support: “I do it for my audience, my family, the artistic union, enough is enough! If you have ever felt vulnerable and in need to sue and report, it’s never too late, it’s always time to raise your voice”.