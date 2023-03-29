In Cervinara a man entered the church of Sant’Adiutore Vescovo and urinated in the stoup

A man entered the church and ha urinated in the stoup. The disgusting and surreal act of vandalism took place at Cervinarain the province of Avellino, within the church of Sant’Adiutore Vescovo and it has outraged and worried all the citizens of the Campania municipality, faithful and not. Also because such an episode already has a previous: the parish of Sant’Adiutore Vescovo – however very busy – suffered the same gesture about a year ago. The discovery was made by women who clean the church.

“When faced with such a disgusting act, words almost fail. It is one shameit is unacceptable that certain perverted minds continue to outrage a place of worship; because regardless of religious belief the thing that angers me the most is the lack of respect for sacred places“, commented Stefania Cioffi, president of the A Croce Salus association of Cervinara. “I don’t know what the intentions of these perverse minds are, but I am sure of one thing: that as an association, and as individual citizens, today we want to say enough. We express all the support and solidarity to our parish priests”, continued Cioffi, “but above all we commit ourselves and we will commit ourselves to the redevelopment of abandoned places, to the implementation of projects on and for the territory, to opportunities for individual and cultural growth “.

Meanwhile, the streets of Cervinara talk of nothing else. Since the identity of the perpetrator of the vandalism is unknown, people wonder who could have done it. The most widespread opinion is that most likely it is of the same person who urinated last year in the same stoup.