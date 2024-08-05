Home page politics

From: Laura May

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the TV debate against Joe Biden. However, he does not seem to be prepared to face Kamala Harris before the US election.

Washington, DC – The election campaign strategy of republican for the US election 2024 has been faltering since Joe Biden’s withdrawal. Kamala Harris as top candidate of the Democrats Donald Trump’s attacks seem more uncoordinated than before – and although he has refused to appear in a TV debate on September 10 on the ABC Trump had originally agreed to a debate at Fox News.

James Carville, veteran and strategist of the Democratic Party, claims in a video that the former president Donald Trump is so afraid of debating with a girl that he “shits his pants” at the thought of facing Vice President Kamala Harris. This is reported by the Danish media platform ITE Media.

Republicans and Trump are not prepared for TV duel with Harris

On Saturday, Carville Politicon that he believes that Trump is generally bluffing and that Harris is avoiding a debate at FoxNews on September 18, the day of Trump’s trial, in Manhattan. According to Carville, Trump is old and insecure, a Debate against Harris on the day of his potential conviction could give the Democrats a big advantage.

It is not only people from the Democratic circles who notice that Trump seems unsure about Harris. Republican senators also see that Trump was surprised by Harris’s candidacy and that the former president’s campaign team is not prepared for the new circumstances. The nomination of JD Vance as Trump’s vice president is also worrying many Republicans.

Democrats tailor Harris campaign perfectly to Trump and Vance

They fear The Hill According to the report, Vance’s outspoken views on restricting abortion and his claim that “childless cat ladies” run the country fit the message that Harris and the Democrats will focus their campaign on this fall.

Trump announced on Saturday that he would not participate in a ABCNewsdebate on 10 September, which he had previously discussed with President Joe Biden Trump and his team said the debate was planned against the Biden campaign, while the former president proposed a debate that would be FoxNews should be moderated. Harris and her allies have insisted that Trump is committed to debating the Democratic nominee. (lm)