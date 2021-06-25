With a Espanyol in negative, with the need to release your payroll In order to face the incorporations that the sports management wants, the sale of a footballer would be the most direct solution to solve this problem. In a completely stopped market, without large amounts of transfers being foreseen, the transfer of Adrià Pedrosa is one of the more logical operations that are contemplated today given the progression and youth of the left back and its value in the market. Pedrosa could be the Marc Roca of the summer 2021-22.

The left-back is now enjoying the holidays pending list provided by Luis de la Fuente for the Olympic Games next week. If Javi Puado is practically taken for granted among the chosen ones, with Pedrosa there are doubts about his demarcation, but Gavà’s could live his Olympic experience, an adventure that must also be agreed with Espanyol. An example is Roca, who decided not to go in agreement with Bayern in order not to miss the preseason. The Games start on the 21st for football and end on August 8.

At 23 years old and after two full seasons in Espanyol’s first team, Pedrosa has seen a notable improvement this season. He has enjoyed continuity despite taking turns in the first days with Dídac Vilà; Vicente Moreno has given him confidence not only on the pitch but also in the conversations they have had during the course; And he has also gained concentration, perhaps an aspect that detracted from the ill-advised 2019-20 season in which all the players underperformed.

With these conditions, the player is in a showcase that arouses attention. Already last summer several clubs knocked on his door, such as Osasuna, Cádiz, Celta, even other sets of the English Premier and French Ligue 1. In a position in which there are not so many specialists, such as the left-back, due to travel and youth Pedrosa is a of the market bets. And considering Espanyol’s need to ease their limit, the operation could be beneficial for all three parties.

Adrià Pedrosa.

RCDESPANYOL



Pedrosa’s invisible work and the four ‘C’s

In the context of LaLiga SmartBank, where everything is easier due to the level of the category, Pedrosa has taken the opportunity to consolidate himself and to enhance his invisible training away from the Sports City. The one from Gavà, who has a personal trainer and nutritionist, has hardly had any physical problems during the season. He has not been called up in seven games, some of them due to annoyances, although most of his losses were due to the call with the U-21.

The hand of Vicente Moreno and his coaching staff have also helped him. Apart from continuity, confidence and insistence on concentration, the fourth ‘C’ that encompasses their improvement are the centers. The coach has insisted on that coordination between his speed and his centers to the area, and the player has been more dangerous than ever in his internships. He has scored a bit and has given five assists: he has been the team’s assistant after Adrián Embarba (14) and Javi Puado (9)..