The end of a nightmare

It ended in favor of Dani Pedrosa the cause of 1.7 million euros claimed by the Revenue Agency for personal income tax dating back to 2005-2006. As reported by El Confidencialthe Tribunal concluded that the inspectors did not demonstrate that Pedrosa was resident in Spain at that time for tax purposes, thus accepting his defense argument that he was in the UK.

The accusation

In the 2015the Iberian tax authorities had included it in the list of defaulters for a total debt of almost 8 million eurosbut already then Pedrosa’s defense lawyer had been quite clear on the issue: “It is not definitive in administrative proceedings, which means that today not even the economic-administrative tribunals integrated into the Ministry of Finance have definitively validated its legality and origin.”

The defence

Since then, the pilot had managed to overturn two requests from the Revenue Agency, the first of which dates back to February 2019 and has remained unknown to this day. In that case, the Central Economic-Administrative Court (TEAC) had annulled the 2007 and 2008 personal income tax settlement agreements. The Audencia Nacional had not specified the amount of the sum requested, with the judges who limited themselves to retaining the sentence “rightly cancelled”.

The conclusion

The TEAC had, however, rejected the pilot’s arguments on the liquidation of the 2005 and 2006 income tax, accepting the request for 1.7 million euros. Pedrosa appealed this decision and the Audiencia Nacional has now exempted from payment: “It is clear that the liquidation that concerns us is against the law – commented the Spaniard’s defense lawyers – because it is based on the idea that the appellant had tax domicile in Spain in the years in question, and this was not accredited”.