As required by the MotoGP regulations, each of the manufacturers present in the premier category of the World Championship (Ducati, Yamaha, Aprilia, KTM and Honda) each have three wildcards (rising to six in the case of teams with concessions) during the season. In this way, the testers have the possibility of competing in a full-fledged race weekend, with the possibility of trying out new parts or new settings. Wildcard applications must be submitted 90 days in advance to the Grand Prix Commission and cleared, it being understood that you are prohibited from contesting two consecutive GPs as a wildcard (unless you have the concessions).

Honda and Yamaha have not yet communicated their intentions, with regard to that track they intend to field testers Stefan Bradl and Cal Crutchlow. Aprilia, on the other hand, is oriented towards giving Lorenzo Savadori a bike for Mugello, Assen and the Red Bull Ring. In Ducati Michele Pirro will certainly be present at Misano and Mugello, and the third option will in all probability be Assen for him too. At KTM, the team manager Francesco Guidotti confirmed the presence – already announced – of Dani Pedrosa at the Spanish GP in Jerez, then evoking the possibility of an encore in that del San Marino GP. The presence of the expert Spanish pilot a misano it was actually suggested by the Italian manager to the MotoGP website, explaining that he is awaiting an answer from the 37-year-old from Sabadell.