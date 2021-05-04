“There is nothing left”, he outlines Adrià Pedrosa, one of the fixed a Espanyol that on Saturday can mathematically seal his return to the First Division. “This week hopefully we can meet the goal, but we must keep in mind that everything depends on us, we have to go out to win against Zaragoza and hopefully we get it “, sums up the left-handed side, in statements to the club’s media.

“It has been a very difficult year, we have had bad moments but above all very good moments, and we have to finish it this week now“, Pedrosa concedes, who adds a new objective to the group once the promotion is achieved:” We have achieved very good results and we must continue like this until the end of the season, because the objective is to go up but we also want to be first and win the league”, Ditch.

Consider, yes, that despite the winning inertia of a Espanyol that has been undefeated for 14 days, and seven victories in the last eight games, the blanquillos will not make things easier on Saturday at La Romareda. “It is going to be a difficult game because, Although they are fighting to avoid relegation, we know what Zaragoza is like. We must go with the mentality of the last days, of going to score a goal, then another and the three points, “he said.

“With the confidence of the results to go to the top and not decline”, but above all “working hard”, on a personal level Pedrosa concludes that “With the continuity of matches, with the confidence that the coaching staff has given me, I am very happy and in a very good moment”.