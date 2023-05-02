The beauty of MotoGP

In the midst of so many controversies related to the danger – presumed or real – of Sprint races, the penalties from the Race Direction that leave fans more and more perplexed and the too many injuries that characterized these first races of the season, MotoGP still knows how to give thrills and chills. He did it on the track, in Jerez, with the splendid duel between Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder, and he continues to do it behind the scenes too thanks to some wonderful testimonials of respect and estimate among the champions of the premier class.

Certificate of Appreciation

The reference is to beautiful message published on his social channels by Aleix Espargarò, who finished fifth in the Spanish GP after crashing in Saturday’s Sprint Race. The Aprilia centaur found himself battling with his compatriot on the track Dani Pedrosa, real surprise of the weekend. The MotoGP legend, three times world champion in his career (once in 125 and twice in 250), raced on his home track with a wild card, leaving enthusiasts and insiders stunned by his speed.

Uno de los mejores pilotos de la historia de nuestro deporte, uno de mis idols cuando llegué al mundial por su técnica, velocidad y superación! A lesson for everyone who made this find and a proud man has changed his helmets after his career! #GraciasDani pic.twitter.com/vVI7WGw2vf — Aleix Espargaro (@AleixEspargaro) May 1, 2023

Unstoppable Pedrosa

Retiring in 2018, after a career entirely spent riding for Honda, Pedrosa was discharged from the house of the golden wing and moved on to work for KTM as a test rider. Before getting on the track in Jerez the champion from Sabadell had only contested one other race in the last five yearsracing in Austria in 2021. On the Andalusian track, however, Pedrosa went wild, giving a show right from the free practice on Friday and finishing sixth in the Sprint race and seventh in the Sunday GP.

Exchange of helmets and giveaway

Esparagarò, who is experiencing a first part of the season full of ups and downs, wanted rPay homage to Pedrosa. The two Spanish centaurs exchanged helmets, complete with mutual dedications, and Aleix also wanted to celebrate his colleague with a nice message posted on Twitter, in which he defined Pedrosa “one of the best drivers in the history of the sport”. “He was one of my idols when I arrived in the world championship for his technique, his speed and his overtaking – wrote Espargarò again – what he did this weekend is a lesson for everyone. It is a pride that we exchanged helmets after the race“.