Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 00:15



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Catalan Dani Pedrosa, three-time 125 and 250 cc world champion and several times runner-up in the MotoGP premier class, made his debut this weekend as a DAZN commentator at the Las Américas Grand Prix. And the expilot praised the man from Mazarron, Pedro Acosta, winner of the Moto2 race in Austin after beating the Italian Tony Arbolino in a beautiful one-on-one.

“Pedro Acosta adapts so quickly to each category because he really wants to,” said Pedrosa. «He is not thinking ‘bah, I take time and I’ll adapt’, no. He wants to go to the site. This desire pushes him to learn from others and, surely, when he was finishing Moto3 he would be watching the Moto2 races or trying to find out things about Moto2 so that, when he got on Moto2, he would skip three or four steps at once,” he said. .

According to Pedrosa, the key to his success is his determination to achieve his goals and he warns: “He already has an eye on MotoGP. In fact, he was going to do a test in Jerez, but it rained all three days. He was the poor guy waiting to see if there was a clearing so he could test the bike and he didn’t come out, “Pedrosa recalled about his failed training session in Jerez. But Pedrosa, who considers Acosta “a very favorite” to win the Moto2 title in 2023, sees Acosta almost imminently in the premier class.