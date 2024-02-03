The new 'life of Dani Pedrosa

The 2018 season was his last as an official driver of Dani Pedrosa in the World Motorcycle Championship, which it became that year KTM test rider. The Spaniard, three times world champion (one title in 125 and two in 250) as well as winner of 54 races, 31 of which in MotoGP, has not however disappeared from the grand prix scenes. From wildcardthe 38-year-old returned to the track in the Styrian GP in 2019, before competing in Spain and San Marino last year.

One step away from the double podium

It was precisely in that last event, on the circuit of Misano Adriatico, which Pedrosa surprised everyone. Despite his long absence from full-time competition, the former Honda rider closed the 4th place in both the Sprint and main races on Sunday, and in both cases not far from the winners. In an interview with speedweek.comPedrosa did not hide his will to dispute a Wildcard GP also in 2024possibly in front of his home crowd in Spain.

No secrets

However, the argument about his possible participation has rekindled curiosity about that double 4th place, which according to the Spaniard was achieved without any secret: “I didn't have one, I stayed a while surprised at how well it went – He admitted – but I have to say that KTM made a good move and the bike was very good. There were many factors that came together. To obtain such a good result you also need a perfect qualifying, a perfect start and a good first lap. If you make a small mistake, the result is not so good. It also took a while fortune. The secret, if anything, is that the team did a great job. We worked hard and had great support from the fans. It was an absolutely fantastic team effort. I was quite relaxed because I had nothing to lose. Maybe with age I will get faster again. But jokes aside, the tires also helped us a lot.”

Unrepeatable feat

Is it possible that that performance could have given the three-time world champion the motivation and confidence needed to return to the track full-time? In this regard the Spaniard has no doubts: “Absolutely not. I'm happy with my position, it's enough for me. Furthermore, Misano 2023 cannot be repeated. There are only top riders on the track, that was an exception, as I said, because everything came together and went perfectly.”