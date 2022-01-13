If I could have chosen it, surely Adrià Pedrosa would have opted for another day to celebrate his first 100 games with Espanyol, which reached Monday before the Elche (1-2). With a defeat, appearing in the photograph of the first goal and seeing a yellow card that will prevent him from playing the next day. It has not been the usual trend of the season for a youth squad who, today, The path is not clear at all to ensure that he will dispute another 100 encounters with the blue and white jersey.

With contract in force until June 30, 2023, indispensable in the plans of Vicente Moreno and with the previous experience in the club of negotiations with Javi Puado – which were resolved in favor of his continuity one year after he was released – not even the advance with which Pedrosa’s renewal has been taken into account presage for now a happy ending. The starting point of the postures is very distant. And the footballer has a national and international market, with the focus of the Premier League located already on his figure.

It didn’t help, if the aim is a renewal, the fact that the left-back’s name appeared as a opportunity to do business for the club last summer, although there were no real chances of that happening, and neither does it obviously contribute the projection it is obtaining in the season of its consolidation in First Division, in a context where Espanyol has budgeted to sell before June 30. But nothing is insurmountable.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 12, 2022

Half plus one of the matches he has played with the first team correspond, in fact, to the highest category, 32 from Second, nine from the Copa del Rey and eight that he played two seasons ago in the Europa League. In addition to his defensive vocation, his speed and imbalance have earned him seven goals, the last of them scored last week in El Toralín, against Ponferradina.

In the KO tournament he made his debut, on November 1, 2018 in Cádiz, and although he will not be able to visit the Andalusian team next Tuesday, due to sanction, he will play precisely for that reason in the Cup, this Saturday, against Mallorca. It will be his 101st match. How many more will he play in the Espanyol shirt is something to write about, which is currently unknown even by its protagonists, the club and Adri Pedrosa himself.