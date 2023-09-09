Pedrosa fourth in the Misano Sprint

Dani Pedrosa he finished the Misano Sprint in fourth position as the best KTM rider, a great performance for the test rider of the Austrian manufacturer who missed out on the podium only due to the perfect defense of a stoic Francesco Bagnaia, who was good at closing all the doors to the rider from Sabadell who he had more pace than the reigning world champion.

The words of Dani Pedrosa on Sky Sport MotoGP

“The podium was close, he just missed it, but Pecco was very good at covering the inside, breaking away very late. Sometimes he made mistakes, but I wasn’t able to take advantage of the mistake, and at that point Binder came up strong and I didn’t know how to overtake Pecco. On the last lap I tried, but he did well to defend himself. I am very satisfied with the result, the bike has been working well all weekend. Yesterday we lapped very fast and also with the average in practice. The bike also worked well in the Sprint, I started well and better than in Jerez, maybe it was just the overtaking that was missing.”

Pedrosa now reevaluates Rossi and Capirossi

“I stopped because it gets to a point where you have to leave room for younger riders. I can only say that I don’t know at what age Capirossi or Rossi won their last race, though now I reevaluate even more how strong they were then when I was younger. At that time you don’t pay much attention, but at that age going fast is much more difficult, and now I realize it. Up until now I have felt more comfortable with the medium tyre, because the soft was not stable on the exit, so I should feel better tomorrow in the race with the medium. We just hope to get off to a good start, have a good Warm Up and have a good performance.”