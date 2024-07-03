Ducati Dream Team

There Ducatiwith the hiring of Marc Marquez alongside ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia for the next two years, he has made it clear that he wants the best possible pair of riders on his bike.

The pairing will obviously put even more of a spotlight on the Italian team, which will have to resist the attacks of Aprilia, KTM and Yamaha, more determined than ever to get back on track.

What will coexistence between the two be like?

Bagnaia has repeatedly stressed the need to maintain a good climate inside the box, in the end to work as best as possible to improve the performance of the bike. But it is legitimate to wonder how Marquez will be able to relate to his teammate, aware that he has one of the last chances to return to winning the world championship given the 32 years that he will turn in 2025.

Dani Pedrosacurrent KTM test rider, gave his point of view to the microphones of Dazn Spain: “I’m sorry he is getting good results, but he has a structure created specifically for him to get good results. In fact he constantly repeats that no one will have to change that status, that calm he feels in the pits, that way of working and that dynamic. And he says this to a driver who knows that it will be against him, because we have seen everything that has happened even just with his hiring. The first thing Marc will do is hit Pecco’s weak point”explained Pedrosa, referring to the harmonious climate in the garage.