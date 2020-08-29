Brad Binder’s victory in Brno and Pol Espargaró’s podium confirmed KTM as the biggest surprise of the season in MotoGP. Since its entry into the premier class in 2017, the Austrian brand has advanced by leaps and bounds, always hand in hand with Espargaró, who bet on the team from minute one. Although, perhaps, the turning point was the signing of Dani Pedrosa in 2019 as a test driver. The former HRC player has played a fundamental role in the development of the bike thanks to his experience and his fine touch, the one that they valued so much at Honda. It is no coincidence that KTM’s final jump coincided with the arrival of Pedrosa.

Hervé Poncharal, KTM Tech3 team boss, satellite team of the brand, spoke of the success of the factory after the victory of Oliveira in Austria. “I would say that often the student outperforms the teacher. I also believe that arriving and starting from scratch, without preconceptions, from a blank sheet of paper, can be an advantage, because you have less data and tons of information that keep you on your narrow path. I also believe that there is a willingness to get there, an involvement of each person in this project, and a willingness to have a 360 ° visionThat is, to be totally open and not say ‘this will never work’. An incredible open-mindedness! ”, He stated in an interview with PaddockGP.

The Frenchman also highlighted Pedrosa’s work with the test team, to whom he blames much of KTM’s evolution: “On the other hand, the test team is working really hard and they have blown their noses taking one of the best drivers out there as a development driver, Dani Pedrosa, And they are using it to the fullest! I don’t know what the others do with Pirro, Lorenzo or Bradl, but Dani is riding almost all the time. And as soon as you validate something as a plus, we use it! “

Poncharal revealed that the four KTM riders used a Pedrosa test in Brno for his engine setup at the Red Bull Ring: “Dani did some tests and found a little better engine behavior, On Monday at the GP of the Czech Republic we tested it and it was validated by the drivers, and in Austria we were riding with it. The four pilots! In the R&D or Test Team departments, they hired great people in all areas, engine, electronics, chassis aerodynamics and WP suspensions, and they’re all working like crazy! For example, Dani is at the top. Hear what the racing drivers tell you, you have a great feeling And it may be small and unobtrusive, but when something goes wrong, it says “it doesn’t go right.” And he says it out loud! All that makes it move a lot“.