The most tantalizing news of the week in the MotoGP paddock, which is waiting to meet again in Malaysia for the traditional pre-season tests, was certainly the announcement made by KTM to want to line up Dani Pedrosa how wildcard in the next GP of Spain. The Spanish centaur, who has been working as a tester for the Austrian company for years, will therefore be able to compete again two years after the last time. In fact, Pedrosa has already played a wildcard in his career in the 2021 Austrian GP, ​​in which he finished tenth. So far, that was still his only race run in the World Championship not riding a Honda.

The entire career of the 37-year-old from Sabadell, from the 125 to the MotoGP, had in fact always taken place with the company emblem of the golden wing on his chest. Then, after his retirement at the end of the 2018 season, he made a surprise move to the Mattighofen team. Through his Instagram profile Pedrosa has published a video in which confirms his presence on the track in Jerez next April 30, on the circuit that has already seen him win four times in his career, three of which in the premier class.

“As many of you know from this week’s news, I will be attending the Spanish GP in Jerez – explained Pedrosa in his video message – it is definitely a great opportunity for KTM and for me to gain experience and gain new information, also from the sprint races that will take place this year. I am happy to be able to race there – he concluded – in such a beautiful Grand Prix, in which there are so many fans. I hope all the grandstands at the circuit are packed and I hope to see you all during the Grand Prix.”.