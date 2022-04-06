Last weekend marked the start of a racing career not only for Valentino Rossi in the GT World Challenge, but also for Dani Pedrosa, finished fourth in the Pro-Am class and eighth overall in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo scheduled at Imola. But the Spaniard remains in love with two wheels and obviously still follows the World Championship: “In addition to the KTM riders, I appreciate Joan Mir’s driving and I like Enea Bastianini, because he is strong in the end of the race. And also Pecco Bagnaia, who was scary last year “. Pedrosa then designated his heir: “Maybe Pedro Acosta: I won my third title at 20, he’s another baby prodigy. It’s not easy to get to the World Cup, with more media commitments, pressure and a different pace, and to establish yourself immediately “. After three races of the Moto2 World Championship Acosta is achieving growing results – 12th in Qatar, 9th in Indonesia and 7th in Argentina – and is gradually gaining confidence in the intermediate category, after the incredible success in Moto3 in 2021.

Dani Pedrosa is continuing in the role of KTM tester, a bike that started off on the right foot in this first part of the season: “We worked well, the results rewarded us and today we are in the running for the World Championship. The beauty is that when you change something important and this works, you improve two components: the bike but also the rider’s confidence ”. In the interview released in today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Catalan champion then spoke of the old days: “At a pure driving level I take Stoner, with his style he really made me open my eyes. At head level Marc Marquez, also good at perfecting extreme driving, with his elbow on the ground. Valentino Rossi is the driver of crowds. When it became the absolute reference in MotoGP, around 2005, if you weren’t like him, so outgoing, you weren’t seen well. Or maybe people weren’t interested. Stoner suffered it, he who was introverted “.