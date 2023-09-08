Concentrated on the track

Marc Marquez he is at the center of an endless whirlwind of market rumors these days at Misano. The eight-time world champion has already stated that he is mentally calm, because he has already decided what his future will be. In the meantime, however, while waiting to see if his 2024 will still feature the colors of the Repsol Honda team or a sensational transfer to Ducati with the Gresini team, the #93 has returned to the past and in the Misano Ps he found himself an ally ‘ of his former teammate, Dani Pedrosa.

Pedrosa’s help

The KTM test rider – Marquez’s partner at the time of their shared militancy in HRC from 2013 to 2018 – once again took to the track and put on a show, signing the third fastest time of the session. His time obviously earned him the direct leap to Q2, but Pedrosa didn’t limit himself to this. In fact, the Iberian veteran has agreed to be the driving force behind Marquezwho got behind him on his last timed lap.

Final curtain

Pedrosa’s ‘hook’ worked perfectly and so Marquez took sixth overallahead of Pecco Bagnaia, blocking his access to the decisive phase of tomorrow’s qualifying too.

The two then stopped close to each other for the starting tests and have ‘celebrated’ the result together, with Marquez complimenting Pedrosa several times, explicitly thanking him for his invaluable help. The episode obviously didn’t escape Honda’s social media manager either, who inevitably made reference on Twitter to the historic bond between the two at the time of their golden years at Honda.