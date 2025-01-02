01/02/2025



Updated at 11:45 a.m.























He Sevilla returned to work this morning at the Sports Cityafter his coach granted the January 1st as a rest for the squad after the first few days of training upon returning from vacation. In this Thursday’s session they did not jump onto the grass with the rest of their teammates or Adriá Pedrosa, nor Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian has some slight discomfort and is being reserved, especially now that he is moving in the transfer market. Worse news is the absence of the Catalan full-back, who had been out for a few weeks before Christmas, and in two days the Sevillistas play the King’s Cup in Almeria. We must remember that the other left back of the squad, Valentine Boathas a foot and a half outside of Nervión, so the option that would be left to the coach would be to move again Kike Salas on the sidewhere he has alternated good offensive performances with more complex defensive ones.

This position is another of the concerns of Garcia Pimientaless than those of their attack, although also with relevance in their game system, since since the summer it was a demarcation that should have a greater offensive weight than the right wing, playing the side inside to surprise and create superiority in three quarters of the field. It is another of the areas where certain problems have been concentrated due to injuries and the main waterway in Sevilla’s defensive system. Valentín Barco has not fit in well due to his youth and lack of certain defensive conceptswhile Pedrosa’s performance is approved, while the club seeks to raise the grade in the weak part of the defensive line.

Among the known absences, on the other hand, still not working with the Sow groupwho was expected at the beginning of the year, between the game of the King’s Cup and the first in the League. The Swiss midfielder has been training alone during the Christmas holidays, trying to shorten the deadlines and return to the playing fields as soon as possible, since just before his umpteenth muscle injury with the Sevillistas he was going through one of his best moments of play in the He has been at Sánchez-Pizjuán for a year and a half. Sevilla will return to work tomorrow morning at the Sports City. The Cup awaits with a trap match in Almería.