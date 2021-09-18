Last Wednesday, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro put his resignation at the disposal of Alberto Fernández. Two days later, after the President’s reprofiling of his cabinet, he was ratified as Minister of the Interior. What happened in between?

The “Kirchnerist Peronist“, as he defines himself in his official Twitter account, he was the first nationwide to present his resignation, through a press release.” Listening to his words on Sunday night, where he raised the need to interpret the verdict expressed by the Argentine people, I have considered that the best way to collaborate with this task is putting my resignation at your disposal“, he expressed.

Then it was unleashed a wave of resignations on the part of a dozen civil servants related to Cristina Kirchner, among whom stood out the ministers of Justice, Martín Soria; of Science and Technology, Roberto Salvarezza; for the Environment, Juan Cabandié, and for Culture, Tristán Bauer (Culture), along with the holders of Pami, Luana Volnovich, and ANSES, Fernanda Raverta.

For his part, the president learned of the message from De Pedro, one of the members of the La Cámpora leadership, while he was traveling by helicopter to José C. Paz to have lunch with Mario Ishii. Nobody warned him.

When he returned to his office after 4:30 p.m., he locked himself in with his core of closest advisers until late at night. Analyzed changes, did catharsis, received the call of governors and trade unionists and, before leaving, ordered to sketch a thread of tweets that, in the end, he published on his Twitter account.

Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro with Alberto Fernández. AFP photo.

Meanwhile, “Wado” warned the most trusted officials and collaborators that it was necessary to maintain secrecy, and went to the Senate to meet with the vice president and Máximo Kirchner.

During the morning of Thursday, the offices of the Ministry of the Interior in Casa Rosada remained closed. For his part, the President took the opportunity to meet at the Quinta de Olivos with the governors of San Juan, Sergio Uñac, and of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, who was finally appointed as the new Chief of Staff after Cristina’s recommendation.

In parallel, rumors began to circulate that Fernández I would accept Wado’s resignation, version that was later denied by the Secretary of Legal and Technical, Vilma Ibarra.

Amid the secrecy on the part of Kirchnerism, it was the vice president herself who broke the silence around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday through a letter, where she reminded the President that he himself “wanted Dr. Eduardo de Pedro to be his head of Cabinet “and that she was” the one who disagreed. ”

At night, Alberto held a long night meeting in Olivos that continued until the early hours of Friday with his most loyal ministers and officialsAmong those who stood out the now Chancellor, Santiago Cafiero; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, and Vilma Ibarra.



Cristina Fernández de Kirchner with Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.

Early on Friday morning, the president anticipated the renewal of the cabinet that would explode at night: “I’m going to order the cabinet and end this discussion. “

Around 12.25, arrived by helicopter at the Casa Rosada accompanied by Gustavo Béliz, his secretary for Strategic Affairs. Two hours later, Juan Pablo Biondi was present there, who had been one of the main ones appointed by Cristina and who, finally, would present his “indeclinable resignation” as presidential spokesman. At the same time, Cafiero was leaving the building. Since then, the secrecy was total.

For its part, Cristina met in Congress with Wado de Pedro, whose continuity in the cabinet seemed finished.

After ten hours of total secrecy, Alberto left the Casa Rosada at 10:15 p.m. Three minutes later, the Government confirmed, one by one, the new names of the cabinet, as well as the displaced (Felipe Solá, Sabina Frederic and Nicolás Trotta).

In addition, it was known that Roberto Salvarezza was the only one who had been accepted to resign from the position of Minister of Science and Technology. In other words, Pedro, one of the leaders in whom the vice president places the greatest trust, remained in the portfolio of the Interior. Without a doubt, removing him from office would have meant break up with one of Cristina’s main allies, which ultimately obtained much of the requests that he implicitly raised in his letter.