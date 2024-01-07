Genoa – Six weeks from now, day more day less, before we get back Estanis Pedrola available. These are the times filtered by the club, i.e. mid-February, after the tests to which the Spaniard underwent on Friday morning at the Negrar hospital, the working place of Dr. Luca Garriboli, Sampdoria's medical director.

It means that if they are respected, the winger's return to the game could take place between the home match against Brescia on Saturday 17 February and the away game in Cosenza on Friday 23 February. Regardless, the Spaniard will certainly remain one of the “cases” of this Blucerchiati season for Andrea Pirlo's team, out for almost five months due to a lesion of the right hamstring which, from reading the official press release released by the Blucerchiati club on Friday afternoon, was learned to be only muscular but also “tendinous”.

An injury that recurred beyond all expectations and had sent the boy into a psychological crisis, bursting into tears on a couple of occasions, the last in the Mugnaini locker room after being stopped again due to muscle problems, this time in training.

Blessedfor example, who underwent surgery on his right knee last September 16th, took exactly three months to return to the field (in Reggio Emilia on December 16th). Matteo Manfredi he is carefully following the evolution of Pedrola's situation, which inevitably affected him too. His direct contact is precisely Garriboli, which Manfredi himself chose last summer as a point of reference for the Dorian healthcare area.

Pedrola made a blitz in Italy on Friday (he landed in Bergamo on Thursday night) precisely to do the MRI, as requested by the Sampdoria club. And immediately afterwards he immediately returned home to Barcelona, ​​to continue at his trusted center where he had already been working on the re-athleticisation program for a month.

From Friday's statement released by Sampdoria, confirmation also emerged of how the line of the club's Health and Performance area, led by osteopath Marco Cesarini, is to use external structures outside the Mugnaini headquarters in some cases of injuries.

It happened with Benedetti atIsokinetic from Bologna (the midfielder rejoined his teammates in Bogliasco the week he was called up), it's happening with Pedrola in Barcelona, ​​with Ferrari also at Isokinetic, with Borini in Liverpool. Another point of reference for the majority of Blucerchiati players has become a studio in Desenzano since last summer, while some prefer a specialized center in Brescia instead.

Pedrola's recovery journey is also being followed closely by Barcelona. The boy in particular is in close contact with Bojan Krkic, the former Roma striker who has been dealing exclusively with the Blaugrana on loan for a few months. Because it is true that the Spaniard's tenth appearance in the Blucerchiati shirt (precisely the one against Cosenza following his second injury) resulted in the obligation to redeem the 3 million that Sampdoria will have to pay at the end of this season in the event of promotion to the Serie A or at the end of the next one, 2024/2025, but Barcelona has retained the right to “buy back” for 7 million by June 2025. If the Catalan club wants him back, to keep him or to sell him, they will have to pay 4 million into the coffers blucerchiate. If, however, he does not exercise the recompra and Pedrola therefore becomes Doriano, he will still retain the bonus of 50% of the proceeds on the future transfer.