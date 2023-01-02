The bells of the Puerta del Sol began, en masse, in 1899. The tradition of the grapes began in 1909. And Pedroche’s dress in 2014. A rather demure dress —in my opinion— was followed by a wonder of beading and tulle. In 2016, Cristina appeared dressed as Pinito del Oro. In 2017, she gave the bells as Seetah in the indian grave, and from then on the more or less successful fantasies began. The year in which she said “I feel very empowered” she could not move (or pee) in a Freixenet version of María, the robot of metropolis. In 2020, she dressed as a Fabrik go-go dancer would go in Logan’s Run. In 2021, I don’t know if as a butterfly or as an angel of evangelionand this year the nonsense has culminated with something about going naked for peace.

It is very frivolous to comment on Pedroche’s dresses. It is also the tradition that has displaced TVE from the altar of the chimes. The architect is the stylist and super star Josie, whom we met from the cult show Super modelthe same one where Cristina Rodríguez snapped at her namesake that “to be a Gothic, to your house”.

I’m not the only one who misses that there is also a naked man, even if it’s to hide it. “Poor thing, they’ve been teasing her,” says my mother as I write this. My bet is that Josie, for some insult we don’t know about, is getting back at Pedroche. The formula is as exhausted as the presumed dove that covered her chest. We have to thank her for having united all of us Spaniards in the first ruthless criticism of the year for so many New Year’s Eve, but it’s time to turn the page. For example, they could dress Pedroche and undress Chicote. Now that would be a surprise.

