Before going on Christmas vacation, The Anthill concluded the week and 2024 with the visit of a former collaborator of the programCristina Pedroche.

Pablo Motos chatted with her to see how she was preparing what is already an essential New Year’s Eve event: the broadcast of the end of the year chimes on Antena 3 with the chef, Alberto Chicote.

They will be the eleventh chimes of Pedrochein which it is already one of the most important television events on the calendar, although this year it will have Broncano as a tough rival on La 1.

The Valencian asked him if he was worried about the audiences: “No, because my first year on La Sexta we made 6.7%, beating Antena 3. I don’t care about the audiences, I compete against myself. “The hearings, for the bosses.”

“What clues can you give us for this year’s Chimes dress?” Motos told her. “This year is not far from last year’s, which was about water”stated the presenter.

The Madrid native pointed out that: “I can say that it will be big, it could go from Frozen, who knows… On the cape there will be one color and inside, another, well, there may be two or three colors and red is not one of them. I haven’t tried it on yet and anyone can wear it“.

“I’m going to give the exclusive on The Anthill. This year, for the first time on Antena 3 we have another set of Chimes, we will have a terrace“said the presenter.

“My dress this year will be the biggest and most Pedroche that I have worn in all these years. Furthermore, he is not in Madrid,” revealed the guest of the Antena 3 program.

